BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda says he exchanged views on economy, markets with PM Shinzo Abe

In the meeting, Abe did not make any comment on monetary policy, Kuroda told reporters after the meeting, held at the prime minister's office.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he exchanged views on the economy and financial markets in a routine meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 12.
In the meeting, Abe did not make any comment on monetary policy, Kuroda told reporters after the meeting, held at the prime minister's office.Asked by reporters about his comment in a media interview last week that deepening negative interest rates was one option, Kuroda said he and Abe did not discuss the issue.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 10:36 am