BoJ debated scope for policy review in January

The nine-member board also debated the pros and cons of the BOJ's negative interest rate policy, with one member pointing out that negative rates could lower inflation expectations by making households and companies pessimistic about the outlook, a summary of the debate at the meeting showed on Wednesday.
The Bank of Japan ought to conduct a review of its monetary policy framework as the economy suffers prolonged low growth and subdued inflation, one of its board members said in a rate review in January.
The nine-member board also debated the pros and cons of the BOJ's negative interest rate policy, with one member pointing out that negative rates could lower inflation expectations by making households and companies pessimistic about the outlook, a summary of the debate at the meeting showed on Wednesday.At the January meeting, the BOJ kept policy steady and nudged up its economic growth forecasts on easing U.S.-China tensions and subsiding global risks.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.