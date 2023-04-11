 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Boeing targets 2025 for return to pre-crisis 737 MAX production rates: Report

Reuters
Apr 11, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

After increasing monthly MAX production rates to 38 in June, Boeing's current plans call for 42 MAXs a month by January 2024 and 47 by June 2024, the sources, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters.

Boeing Co intends to restore production of its bestselling 737 MAX jet to its 2019 rate of 52 a month by January 2025 as it seeks to fully recover from two deadly crashes and the COVID-19 pandemic that curtailed output, two people familiar with the matter said.

The company previously said it wanted to return production to about 50 by 2025 or 2026, but a more specific ramp-up plan outlined for suppliers and seen by Reuters had not been reported. It currently builds 31 a month.

Boeing, which has not provided details of its production plans, declined to comment.