App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 04:18 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Boeing set to announce significant US job cuts this week

A spokesman for the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) union that represents 17,600 Boeing employees told Reuters Tuesday the company informed the union it should expect layoff notices on Friday.

Reuters

Boeing Co is expected to announce US job cuts this week after disclosing last month it planned to shed 10 percent of its worldwide workforce of 160,000 employees, people briefed on the plans and a union said.

A spokesman for the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) union that represents 17,600 Boeing employees told Reuters on Tuesday that the company informed the union it should expect layoff notices on Friday.

Boeing declined to comment.

Close

In April, Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun said the company had "begun taking action to lower our number of employees by roughly 10 percent through a combination of voluntary layoffs, natural turnover and involuntary layoffs as necessary."

related news

Calhoun said in April Boeing will need to make "even deeper reductions in areas that are most exposed to the condition of our commercial customers ” more than 15 percent across our commercial airplanes and services businesses, as well as our corporate functions."

SPEEA said about 1,300 of its members applied to take voluntary layoffs.

The Puget Sound Business Journal reported earlier that Boeing planned to layoff thousands of workers.

A union official confirmed the newspaper's report that Boeing had told union leaders to expect cuts of between 15 to 20 percent of its membership, which represents engineers and technical workers in Washington State and southern California.

Boeing is struggling as the worldwide airline sector has been rocked by the travel demand falloff from the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, Boeing recorded zero orders for the second time this year and customers canceled another 108 orders for its grounded 737 MAX plane compounding its worst start to a year since 1962.

The outbreak worsened a crisis following the second of two fatal crashes that led to the grounding of the 737 MAX in March 2019. Calhoun said on May 8 he expected to resume production of grounded 737 MAX jet this month.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 04:09 pm

tags #Boeing #Business #jobs #United States #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Assam floods: Nearly 2 lakh people across 7 districts affected, Brahmaputra flowing above danger level

Assam floods: Nearly 2 lakh people across 7 districts affected, Brahmaputra flowing above danger level

L&T delivers critical nuclear power plant equipment to global customers during lockdown

L&T delivers critical nuclear power plant equipment to global customers during lockdown

In pics | Economic impact of coronavirus pandemic in India as per CRISIL

In pics | Economic impact of coronavirus pandemic in India as per CRISIL

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.