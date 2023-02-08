English
    Boeing says it will cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs in finance and HR

    Reuters
    February 08, 2023 / 06:48 AM IST
    Representative image.

    Boeing Co expects to cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs this year in finance and human resources through a combination of attrition and layoffs, the U.S. planemaker confirmed Monday.

    Last month, the Arlington, Virginia-based company announced it would hire 10,000 workers in 2023 after hiring 15,000 people in 2022, but said some support positions would be cut.

    The company confirmed a Seattle Times report Monday it expects "about 2,000 reductions this year primarily in finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs."

    Boeing also confirmed it is outsourcing about one third of those jobs to Tata Consulting Services in India.