you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Boeing resumes 737 MAX production at low rate

The aircraft maker's best-selling plane was grounded in March 2019 after the second fatal 737 MAX crash in five months. Boeing declined to say what the current production rate is.

Reuters
Boeing (Representative image: Reuters)
Boeing (Representative image: Reuters)

Boeing Co on Wednesday said it has resumed production of its 737 MAX passenger jet at the company‘s Renton, Washington, plant at a "low rate" after halting production in January following two crashes that killed 346 people.

The aircraft maker's best-selling plane was grounded in March 2019 after the second fatal 737 MAX crash in five months. Boeing declined to say what the current production rate is.

Boeing said last month it expected to resume 737 MAX deliveries in the third quarter following regulatory approvals, with production restarting at low rates in the second quarter before gradually increasing to 31 per month in 2021. Reuters reported in April that regulatory approval for the 737 MAX to resume flights is not expected until at least August.

Close

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

