Boeing orders jump but trail Airbus for 4th straight year as China lags

Reuters
Jan 11, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST

Boeing delivered 480 airplanes and won 774 net new orders after allowing for cancellations in 2022, while Airbus delivered 661 jets and won 1,078 jet orders during 2022, or a net total of 820 after allowing for cancellations.

Boeing Co reported a sharp jump in airplane orders and deliveries in 2022 but trailed Airbus for the fourth straight year as its European rival trounced the U.S. manufacturer more than tenfold in the Chinese market.

In 2022, Boeing delivered eight airplanes to China while Airbus delivered more than 100. In July China's "Big Three" state airlines agreed to buy 292 300 Airbus jet, while Boeing said in September it would begin to remarket some of the more than 100 737 MAX jets earmarked for Chinese airlines.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo complained in 2021 that the Chinese government was preventing its domestic airlines from buying “tens of billions of dollars” worth of Boeing airplanes.

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said in October the planemaker hopes it will eventually be able to deliver more jets in China but "it is really hard for me to find signals that things are going to change in China and move in our direction."

In total last month, Boeing delivered 69 airplanes, including 53 737 MAX planes and 15 widebody airplanes and booked 203 new orders net of cancellations.