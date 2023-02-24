 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Boeing is retiring its famed fighter jets from ‘top gun’ after 40 years

Bloomberg
Feb 24, 2023 / 06:43 AM IST

The aerospace giant will stop manufacturing the fighters after it hands over the last Super Hornet to the US Navy in late 2025, according to a statement Thursday.

Boeing Co. plans to end production of its F/A-18 Super Hornet, the fighter jet that wowed movie audiences in last year’s Top Gun: Maverick, after more than 2,000 deliveries over 40 years.

The aerospace giant will stop manufacturing the fighters after it hands over the last Super Hornet to the US Navy in late 2025, according to a statement Thursday. Boeing expects to move the 1,500 workers who support the jet — from mechanics to finance staff — to other military aircraft programs, such as the T-7 trainer, a spokeswoman said.

The decision to shutter the Super Hornet assembly line will free up resources to support new military aircraft programs, Boeing said. The planemaker plans to expand the workforce in its St. Louis defense hub for the next five years and build three new facilities there for advanced crewed and un-crewed aircraft.

A Boeing spokeswoman wouldn’t discuss the planes it plans to build in the new facilities, but noted that the company does work on classified programs for the US government as well as the company’s secretive Phantom Works research arm in the region.