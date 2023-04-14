 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Boeing halts deliveries of some 737 MAXs amid new supplier problem

Reuters
Apr 14, 2023 / 06:39 AM IST

Boeing has halted deliveries of some 737 MAXs as it grapples with a new supplier quality problem by Spirit AeroSystems (SPR.N) that could stretch back to 2019, the U.S. planemaker disclosed on Thursday.

The issue will likely affect a "significant" number of undelivered 737 MAX airplanes both in production and in storage, and could result in lowered 737 MAX deliveries in the near term, the company said.

Boeing shares fell 5.3% and shares of Spirit AeroSystems fell 11.8% in after hours trade following the announcement.

The problem, which affects a portion of the 737 MAX family of airplanes, including the MAX 7, MAX 8 and MAX 8200 airplanes as well as the P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft based on the 737 NG, is not a safety of flight issue and in-service planes can continue to operate, Boeing said.