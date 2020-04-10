App
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 08:57 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Boeing considers potential 10% cut to workforce: Report

The potential job cuts are expected to largely target Boeing's commercial arm, the report added.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Boeing Co is considering a plan to cut its workforce by about 10%, which could involve buyouts, early retirements and involuntary layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The potential job cuts are expected to largely target Boeing's commercial arm, the report added.

Boeing was not immediately available for comment outside office hours.

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 08:45 am

tags #Boeing #jobs #workforce #World News

