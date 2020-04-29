App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 06:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Boeing Co to cut staff by 10% amid coronavirus pandemic

Boeing will need to make "even deeper reductions in areas that are most exposed to the condition of our commercial customers” more than 15 percent across our commercial airplanes and services businesses, as well as our corporate functions," Calhoun said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Boeing Co CEO Dave Calhoun told employees on Wednesday that the largest US planemaker is reducing the size of its workforce by about 10 percent amid a steep fall in travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have begun taking action to lower our number of employees by roughly 10 percent through a combination of voluntary layoffs, natural turnover and involuntary layoffs as necessary," Calhoun said in an email seen by Reuters.

Close

Boeing will need to make "even deeper reductions in areas that are most exposed to the condition of our commercial customers” more than 15 percent across our commercial airplanes and services businesses, as well as our corporate functions," he said.

related news

Boeing has about 160,000 employees worldwide.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #aviation industry #Boeing Co #Business #coronavirus #Dave Calhoun #USA #World News

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.