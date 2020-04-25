App
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2020 07:49 PM IST

Boeing Co pulls out of Brazil's Embraer merger talks: Sources

In a letter late on Friday, Embraer declined to agree to an extension to an April 24 deadline to close the deal, which calls for Boeing to buy 80 percent of Embraer's commercial aerospace activities, the sources said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Boeing Co has told the Brazilian planemaker Embraer that Embraer has not met conditions needed to complete a civil aerospace tie-up, meaning the $4.2 billion deal is off for the foreseeable future, two people familiar with the matter said.

In a letter late on Friday, Embraer declined to agree to an extension to April 24 deadline to close the deal, which calls for Boeing to buy 80 percent of Embraer's commercial aerospace activities, the sources said.

Boeing later confirmed the decision. Embraer, the world's third largest planemaker, declined to comment.

First Published on Apr 25, 2020 07:44 pm

