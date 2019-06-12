App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Boeing airliner deliveries tumble amid problems with 737 Max

Boeing is still building Max jets in Washington state, but they are being parked for now.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
With the 737 Max jet still grounded after two deadly crashes, deliveries of new Boeing jets are falling far behind last year's pace. Boeing said on June 11 that it delivered 30 commercial airliners during May, down 56% from the 68 it made in May 2018.

Deliveries of 737s plummeted from 47 a year ago to just eight last month. All eight were an older model of 737, call the NG.

The Chicago-based company has 4,550 unfilled orders for the Max but stopped deliveries after regulators around the world grounded the plane following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people. It's working on changes to flight-control software implicated in the crashes.

Boeing reported a cancelled order for 71 Max planes that were to be leased to Jet Airways until the financially struggling Indian carrier suspended all flights in April. Boeing has not reported other large cancellations despite the Max's grounding.

Orders for all Boeing airlines were "anemic" in May but should be better at next week's Paris air show, said Cowen Research aerospace analyst Cai von Rumohr.

Shares of Boeing fell USD4.47, or 1.3 percent, to close at USD349.33 on Tuesday.

They have dropped 21 percent since early March, shortly before the second Max crash.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 01:34 pm

