Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

The plane was a 15-year-old 777-300ER, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, which means it has General Electric engines.

Reuters
February 26, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST
A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. | Representative Image

A Rossiya Airlines Boeing 777 cargo plane made an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Friday due to a problem with an engine control sensor, the airline said.

Those are different from the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines under scrutiny after an engine fire aboard a United Airlines 777 on Saturday which prompted the suspension of operations involving planes using those engines.

General Electric did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Russian airlines operate Boeing 777-300ER planes equipped with General Electric GE90-115B engines, federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya said on Wednesday said, adding it was not considering suspending operation of those aircraft.

Rossiya Airlines Flight 4520, travelling from Hong Kong to Madrid, touched down in Moscow at 0444 local time (0144 GMT), data from Flightradar24 showed. Rossiya Airlines, a unit of Russian state carrier Aeroflot, said the crew requested the landing at the airline's base airport in Moscow.

"The landing took place normally," Rossiya said in a statement, adding that the flight would continue to Madrid after 0900 GMT on Friday.
TAGS: #Boeing 777 #Moscow #World News
first published: Feb 26, 2021 03:22 pm

