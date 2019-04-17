Boeing 737 MAX training changes are 'suitable': Official

Changes that US aircraft manufacturer Boeing has proposed in the wake of two deadly accidents of its top-selling 737 MAX aircraft are "suitable", a government source has said.

However, Boeing has not yet submitted a planned software fix to the Federal Aviation Administration, the source told AFP.

The source said "the training is operationally suitable. Boeing has yet to submit the final software package."

Boeing has been working on a software fix for its anti-stall system following crashes shortly after takeoff in Ethiopia last month and Indonesia in October.