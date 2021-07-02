MARKET NEWS

Boeing 737 cargo jet makes emergency landing off Honolulu, crew rescued: FAA

Transair Flight 810 was "attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water" at about 2:30 am local time, an FAA spokeswoman said in a statement.

Reuters
July 02, 2021 / 09:14 PM IST
File image

A Boeing 737 cargo aircraft with two crew on board was forced to make an emergency landing on the water off Honolulu early Friday after the pilots reported engine trouble, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

"According to preliminary information, the US Coast Guard rescued both crew members. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate," the statement said.

A spokesman for the Coast Guard, Petty Officer Third Class Matthew West, told CNN that a Coast Guard helicopter rescued one of the crew, while "a fire department helicopter rescued the other." A Coast Guard cutter was also dispatched to the scene.

Both crew members were taken to a Honolulu hospital for treatment, West said, adding he did not have additional information about their condition.
Reuters
first published: Jul 2, 2021 09:14 pm

