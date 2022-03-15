BoE to lift Bank Rate on Thursday, inflation to peak in Q2

Bank of England

The Bank of England is almost certain to increase borrowing costs on Thursday, nearly all economists polled by Reuters said, marking the third consecutive meeting where it has raised Bank Rate as it continues its exit from pandemic-related support.

Like most central banks the BoE slashed interest rates to a record low as the coronavirus swept across the world but is now facing soaring inflation, which reached a near 30-year high of 5.5% in January and is likely to rise further.

It was the first major central bank to raise interest rates since the pandemic began two years ago. The United States Federal Reserve is widely expected to act on Wednesday and last week the European Central Bank paved the way for an increase later this year.

The Monetary Policy Committee will add another 25 basis points to Bank Rate this week, taking it to 0.75% - its pre-pandemic level - according to 44 of 49 economists polled by Reuters March 10-14. The other five said there would be no change.

In January, the British economy grew much faster than expected, expanding 0.8% according to official data last week. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine has injected more uncertainty in a climate where high inflation had already made a difficult path for the Bank to negotiate.

"The economic consequences of the war in Ukraine have worsened the already tricky mix between soaring inflation and slowing GDP growth," said Paul Dales at Capital Economics.