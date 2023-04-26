 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Boat with 1,687 civilians fleeing Sudan reaches Saudi: Foreign ministry

AFP
Apr 26, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

The group was "transported by one of the Kingdom's ships, and the Kingdom was keen to provide all the basic needs of foreign nationals in preparation for their departure," the ministry said in a statement.

A boat with 1,687 civilians from more than 50 countries fleeing violence in Sudan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, the largest rescue effort by the Gulf kingdom to date.

Fighting broke out in Sudan on April 15 between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

At least 459 people had been killed and more than 4,000 as of Tuesday across Africa's third-biggest country, according to UN agencies.