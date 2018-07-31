App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 01:43 PM IST | Source: Reuters

BMW to build 1 billion euro electric car factory in Hungary

The plant will have a production capacity of 150,000 cars a year and be able to make both electric and combustion engined vehicles.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

BMW said it is investing 1 billion euros ($1.17 bln) in a new car factory in Debrecen, Hungary capable of building electric cars.

The plant will have a production capacity of 150,000 cars a year and be able to make both electric and combustion engined vehicles.

BMW said it will help the carmaker to expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe, where 45 percent of its cars are sold.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 01:40 pm

tags #BMW #electric car #Hungary #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.