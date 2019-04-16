BMW says no plans to develop compact vehicle with rival: CFO

"We have no plans to develop a smaller car together with a German competitor," Peter said at the Shanghai Autoshow on Tuesday, pouring cold water on rumours that BMW was about to deepen its alliance with Daimler.
BMW Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter said the Bavarian carmaker has no plans to develop a compact vehicle together with a rival German carmaker."We have no plans to develop a smaller car together with a German competitor," Peter said at the Shanghai Autoshow on Tuesday, pouring cold water on rumours that BMW was about to deepen its alliance with Daimler.
