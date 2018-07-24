App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 11:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

BMW picks Vikram Pawah to lead Australia biz

Pawah (47) has additionally been promoted as the Chairman of BMW Group India and will remain committed to the Indian market in his expanded role, BMW Group India said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German luxury automaker BMW today said it has appointed its India head Vikram Pawah as CEO of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand with effect from August 1. Pawah (47) has additionally been promoted as the Chairman of BMW Group India and will remain committed to the Indian market in his expanded role, BMW Group India said in a statement.

Hans-Christian Baertels (56), currently Director, Finance and Administration, at BMW Group India will take over responsibility as the acting President, it added.

"Pawah brings excellent preconditions to lead BMW Group operations in India and Australia," BMW Group Senior Vice President Asia Pacific Hildegard Wortmann said.

Under his leadership, BMW Group India has successfully stood ground in a fiercely competitive environment and gained significant momentum in the Indian luxury car market, he added.

Pawah joined BMW Group India in January 2017 and has more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry.

In the past, he has held multiple leadership positions at Honda Cars in Australia and India, and Harley-Davidson India.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 11:00 am

