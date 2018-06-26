App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 04:19 PM IST | Source: Reuters

BMW not considering moving production out of Britain over Brexit: Executive

When asked by a reporter at a conference whether the German car manufacturer was "actively considering" moving production out of Britain due to uncertainty over future trade relationships, Ian Robertson said: "No we're not."

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

BMW is not considering moving production out of Britain because of uncertainty connected to Brexit, the company's special representative in Britain said on Tuesday.

When asked by a reporter at a conference whether the German car manufacturer was "actively considering" moving production out of Britain due to uncertainty over future trade relationships, Ian Robertson said: "No we're not."

"We are committed to our operations in the UK, our workforce here," he added.

Comments published in the Financial Times by a BMW executive on Monday suggested that BMW would close its British factories which make Mini and Rolls-Royce cars if Brexit leads to serious supply chain disruption.

Robertson said those comments were taken out of context and referred to supply chain disruption resulting in delays to production at factories.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 04:13 pm

