MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

BMW aiming for quarter of China sales to be electric vehicles by 2025

Goller was speaking to reporters at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. He said BMW will have 12 electric models for sale in China by 2023.

Reuters
April 19, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST
BMW

BMW

German automaker BMW is aiming for a quarter of its sales in China to be pure battery electric vehicles by 2025, its China chief Jochen Goller said on Monday.

Around 4% of BMW China sales were electric vehicles last year.

Goller was speaking to reporters at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show. He said BMW will have 12 electric models for sale in China by 2023.

BMW has said it expects half of its sales globally to be fully-electric models by 2030.

Goller added BMW is looking into expanding its production in China but has not made final decision. Issues at Huachen Group, parent of its main China joint venture partner Brilliance China Automotive, do not impact operations of the joint venture, he said.

Close
BMW's joint venture with Great Wall Motor, which is building a factory in China, will start making two electric Mini models for the global market from 2023, he said.
Reuters
TAGS: #Auto #BMW #China #electric vehicles #World News
first published: Apr 19, 2021 11:09 am

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.