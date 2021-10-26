MARKET NEWS

Blinken urges all UN member states to support Taiwan participation

In a statement, Blinken said Taiwan’s exclusion from U.N. forums "undermines the important work of the U.N. and its related bodies, all of which stand to benefit greatly from its contributions."

October 26, 2021 / 08:53 PM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called on all United Nations member states to support Taiwan's "robust, meaningful participation throughout the UN system."

In a statement, Blinken said Taiwan’s exclusion from U.N. forums "undermines the important work of the U.N. and its related bodies, all of which stand to benefit greatly from its contributions."

Taiwan held the Chinese U.N. seat until Oct. 25, 1971, when it was voted out as representative of the country in favor of the People's Republic of China, which had won a civil war in 1949 and forced the republican government to flee to the island. China says Taiwan is one of its provinces and so it has the sole right to represent Taiwan internationally.
Tags: #Antony Blinken #China #Taiwan #United Nations #United States #World News
first published: Oct 26, 2021 08:52 pm

