Blinken in Delhi to attend G20 foreign ministers, Quad meetings and participate in Raisina Dialogue: Officials

Feb 25, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

India has taken over the Presidency of the G20 on December 1, last year.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his India visit next week would attend the crucial foreign ministers meeting of G-20 group and that of Quad in addition to participation in the Raisina dialogue followed by bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, officials here said.

The top American diplomat is travelling to New Delhi on a three-day official visit from March 1 to 3.

Blinken looks forward to going to Delhi as part of India's G20 presidency year. We look forward to doing everything we can to support India's work to make its G20 presidency a success. There is no shortage of common challenges, and we want to deepen our partnership with other G-20 countries to address these challenges, Ramin Toloui, Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs, told reporters here.