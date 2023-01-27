English
    Blasts near Ukraine nuclear plant, says UN watchdog; Russia calls it provocation

    Reuters
    January 27, 2023 / 06:12 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog on Thursday reported powerful explosions near Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station and renewed calls for a security zone around the plant.

    A Russian official dismissed the comments by Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saying they suggested Moscow could not uphold nuclear safety.

    Russian forces seized the plant in early March, soon after invading neighbouring Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of firing around it near the front lines, prompting the IAEA to place experts at all of Ukraine's five nuclear stations.

    Grossi, who visited Ukraine last week, said IAEA monitors routinely reported explosions near the plant.