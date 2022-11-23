 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blasts in Jerusalem wound 14; suspected Palestinian attack

PTI
Nov 23, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST

The first explosion went off near a bus stop on the edge of the city, where commuters usually crowd waiting for buses.

Representative image

Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem on Wednesday, injuring at least 14 people, in what police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians.

The second went off in Ramot, a neighbourhood in the city's north. Israel's rescue service Magen David Adom said four people were seriously wounded in the blasts.

The apparent attacks came as Israeli-Palestinian tensions are high, following months of Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank prompted by a spate of deadly attacks against Israelis that killed 19 people.

There has been an uptick in recent weeks in Palestinian attacks.

The violence also comes as former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding coalition talks after national elections and is likely to form what's expected to be Israel's most right-wing government.