Blasts in Afghanistan's Jalalabad, Taliban vehicle targeted; at least 2 dead: Reports

File image of Taliban fighters in a vehicle (AFP photo)

Multiple explosions were reported in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city on September 18, leading to the death of at least two persons, local media reports said.

According to the Kabul-based TOLO News, officials in Nangarhar province - where Jalalabad is located - have confirmed that a Taliban forces vehicle was hit in one of the blasts.

News agency AFP, citing Nangarhar provincial health officials, said around 19 people were injured in the explosions and have been admitted to the local hospitals.



Local officials in Nangarhar province confirm that a roadside mine hit a Taliban forces vehicle on Saturday in Jalalabad’s PD6. Nangarhar provincial hospital officials said around 20 wounded have been transferred to the hospital, most of whom are civilians.#TOLOnews

— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) September 18, 2021

By the time preliminary reports had emerged, no militant outfit had claimed responsibility of the attack.

The explosions in Jalalabad were reported nearly a month after Taliban, which was involved in a 20-year-long battle against the US-based Afghan government, seized power.

This is also the second major blast reported under the Taliban regime -- the first fatal explosion was executed by the rival extremist group ISIS-Khorasan at the Kabul airport on August 26. The suicide blast had left at least 182 people dead.

Also Read | What is ISIS-K? Two terrorism experts on the group behind the deadly Kabul airport attack and its rivalry with the Taliban

Notably, ISIS-K, the offshoot of Daesh of ISIS which was formed in Iraq and Syria, has been responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in Afghanistan in recent years, including massacring civilians at mosques, shrines, public squares and even hospitals.