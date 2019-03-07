Blast strikes near major political gathering in Kabul

Moments after the announcement, another explosion could be heard that sent people running for the exit.
An explosion rattled a large ceremony in western Kabul on March 7, with the event abruptly cancelled and sending attendees fleeing -- including leading government officials and politicians.
"Stay calm, the area of the blast is far from us," said former lower house speaker Mohammad Younus Qanooni during a live broadcast of the event.But moments after the announcement, another explosion could be heard that sent people running for the exit.
