Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 09:07 PM IST

Blast rocks eastern Kabul district: Security sources

An Afghan government security source told Reuters that the explosion had taken place on Jalalabad Road in eastern Kabul, near a district that is home to international company and NGO offices.

(Representative Image)
An explosion rocked an eastern district of the Afghan capital on Kabul on Monday, security officials said.

Basir Mujahid Kabul, police spokesman told Reuters: "A blast was heard in Kabul, we are still investigating further."

Emergency sirens were soon heard after the explosion.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 08:30 pm

