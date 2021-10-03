MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Blast kills several civilians near Kabul mosque: Taliban

The blast struck near the entrance of the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

AFP
October 03, 2021 / 05:46 PM IST
Representative image

An explosion outside a mosque in the Afghan capital killed "a number of civilians" on Sunday, a senior Taliban official said.

The blast struck near the entrance of the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

A prayer ceremony for Mujahid's mother, who died last week, was being held at the mosque on Sunday afternoon, the spokesman had written on social media on Saturday, adding "all people and friends are invited to attend".

Ahmadullah, a shopkeeper nearby, told AFP: "I heard the sound of an explosion near the Eid Gah Mosque followed by gun firing.

"Just ahead of the blast the Taliban had blocked the road to hold a prayer ceremony for Zabihullah Mujahid's mother in Eid Gah Mosque."

AFP journalists in two locations in the capital also heard the blast and shooting. Ambulances carrying the wounded were seen rushing towards Kabul's Emergency Hospital.
AFP
first published: Oct 3, 2021 05:32 pm

