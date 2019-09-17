Blast kills 24 near election rally for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

A blast has killed 24 people near an election rally held by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in central Parwan province. Further details awaited
A blast killed 24 people and injured 31 others near an election rally held by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in central Parwan province on September 17, a health official said.
"Women and children are among them and most of the victims seems to be the civilians. Ambulances are still operating, and the number of casualties may rise," said Abdul Qasim Sangin, head of the provincial hospital.(To be updated)
First Published on Sep 17, 2019 02:29 pm