Blast kills 10 jihadists at Syria training camp

HTS is a jihadist group that controls parts of Syria's northwest, a rebel-held area still at war with Damascus.

Reuters
August 25, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST
A vehicle drives past a road sign that reads "Welcome to Bab al-Hawa crossing", at Bab al-Hawa crossing at the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib governorate, Syria June 10, 2021. (Image: REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi)

An explosion at a training camp for jihadist fighters in opposition-held northwest Syria killed at least 10 people and injured a dozen other recruits, residents and opposition sources said.

The explosion took place while dozens of fighters from the Hyat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) group were attending a training session on artillery and mortars in the camp near the town of Hasano, in northern Idlib province, two military opposition sources told Reuters.

"There was a mistake which led to an explosion during a training session on mortars," said Mohamad Rasheed, an opposition activist familiar with the details of the incident.

HTS is a jihadist group that controls parts of Syria's northwest, a rebel-held area still at war with Damascus. Formerly known as the Nusra Front, it has been designated a terrorist group by the United States, Turkey and others.
Reuters
Tags: #Syria #World News
first published: Aug 25, 2021 10:18 am

