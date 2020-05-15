App
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Blast hits chemical plant near Italian city of Venice

The local Corriere del Veneto newspaper reported that a worker had been injured in the blast, which occurred in the Porto Marghera area on the mainland, a few kilometres from the historic centre of the lagoon city.


An explosion at a chemicals plant in an industrial zone in Venice sent clouds of black smoke and flames into the sky on Friday, prompting local authorities to order residents to stay inside and close doors and windows.

Ambulances and fire services were at the scene and television footage showed clouds of thick black smoke visible from several kilometres away.

Ambulances and fire services were at the scene and television footage showed clouds of thick black smoke visible from several kilometres away.

First Published on May 15, 2020 04:44 pm

tags #Italy #World News

