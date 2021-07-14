MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Blast hits bus in northern Pakistan killing 8 including 4 Chinese nationals

"There is a huge explosion in the bus carrying the Chinese engineers … in Upper Kohistan. Eight people lost their lives, a senior administrative officer of the Hazara region told Reuters.

Reuters
July 14, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST
Pakistan Eight people, including four Chinese nationals, were killed in a blast targeting a bus in northern Pakistan on Wednesday, multiple sources told Reuters.

Pakistan Eight people, including four Chinese nationals, were killed in a blast targeting a bus in northern Pakistan on Wednesday, multiple sources told Reuters.

Pakistan Eight people, including four Chinese nationals, were killed in a blast targeting a bus in northern Pakistan on Wednesday, multiple sources told Reuters.

"There is a huge explosion in the bus carrying the Chinese engineers … in Upper Kohistan. Eight people lost their lives, a senior administrative officer of the Hazara region told Reuters.

He said the bus was carrying over 30 Chinese engineers to the site of Dasu dam in Upper Kohistan.

Two paramilitary security men with the engineers also died, he said.
Reuters
Tags: #China #Chinese #Pakistan #World News
first published: Jul 14, 2021 11:24 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.