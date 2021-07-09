Blame it on Chinese vaccines? Countries with high vaccination rate also see high number of COVID-19 cases

Epidemiologists say countries should not abandon the Chinese vaccines, especially since most using these jabs are low to middle-income countries that cannot compete with the US or Europe for Pfizer or Moderna stocks. (File Image: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
A worrying correlation is seen where countries with high vaccination rates also have a high COVID-19 infection rate – almost all of these countries administered Chinese vaccines.
The analysis, conducted by CNBC, joins growing scrutiny against Chinese vaccines, especially amid increasing Delta variant cases and these vaccines’ lack of data against it, the report said.
The analysis looked at data from 36 countries and found six with more than 1,000 weekly COVID-19 cases till July 6 and where at least 60 percent of the population received at least one jab, and found infection rates remain high despite higher vaccinations.
The countries were Chile, Mongolia, Seychelles, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom (UK) and Uruguay. Notably, five of these countries use Chinese made Sinopharm and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines, with the UK being the only exception.
Sinopharm and Sinovac did not respond to queries, CNBC said.
Which vaccines were used?
For reference, Mongolia received 2.3 million doses of Sinopharm, compared to 80,000 doses of Sputnik V and 255,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines; while Chile has administered 16.8 million doses of Sinovac, compared to 3.9 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and “smaller amounts” of two other vaccines.
Seychelles and UAE on the other hand depended heavily on Sinopharm for their initial vaccination drive and recently introduced other vaccines; while Uruguay is jointly using Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
The UK is using multiple vaccines for its programme, having administered AstraZeneca, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech jabs.
Efficacy and WHO approval
Both Sinopharm and Sinovac have emergency use approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO), however, their efficacy against COVID-19 and its variants are much lower compared to the others – especially Pfizer and Moderna.
Sinopharm recorded 79 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19, as per WHO, while Sinovac's efficacy is between 50-80 percent depending on the country where the trial was held. In contrast, Pfizer and Moderna’s options have shown over 90 percent efficacy.
Way ahead?
Epidemiologists say countries should not abandon the Chinese vaccines, especially since most using these jabs are low to middle-income countries that cannot compete with the US or Europe for Pfizer or Moderna stocks.
However, Ben Cowling, a professor at The University of Hong Kong's School of Public Health, said countries may include other vaccines depending on factors such as severity of cases and deaths from COVID-19.
Experts also say that continuing to vaccinate will provide herd immunity which will drastically reduce transmission. So far no country has succeeded in achieving herd immunity.