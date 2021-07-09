Blame it on Chinese vaccines? Countries with high vaccination rate also see high number of COVID-19 cases

Epidemiologists say countries should not abandon the Chinese vaccines, especially since most using these jabs are low to middle-income countries that cannot compete with the US or Europe for Pfizer or Moderna stocks. (File Image: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

A worrying correlation is seen where countries with high vaccination rates also have a high COVID-19 infection rate – almost all of these countries administered Chinese vaccines.

The analysis, conducted by CNBC, joins growing scrutiny against Chinese vaccines, especially amid increasing Delta variant cases and these vaccines’ lack of data against it, the report said.

The analysis looked at data from 36 countries and found six with more than 1,000 weekly COVID-19 cases till July 6 and where at least 60 percent of the population received at least one jab, and found infection rates remain high despite higher vaccinations.

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The countries were Chile, Mongolia, Seychelles, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom (UK) and Uruguay. Notably, five of these countries use Chinese made Sinopharm and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines, with the UK being the only exception.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Sinopharm and Sinovac did not respond to queries, CNBC said.

Which vaccines were used?

For reference, Mongolia received 2.3 million doses of Sinopharm, compared to 80,000 doses of Sputnik V and 255,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines; while Chile has administered 16.8 million doses of Sinovac, compared to 3.9 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and “smaller amounts” of two other vaccines.

Seychelles and UAE on the other hand depended heavily on Sinopharm for their initial vaccination drive and recently introduced other vaccines; while Uruguay is jointly using Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

The UK is using multiple vaccines for its programme, having administered AstraZeneca, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech jabs.

Efficacy and WHO approval

Both Sinopharm and Sinovac have emergency use approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO), however, their efficacy against COVID-19 and its variants are much lower compared to the others – especially Pfizer and Moderna.

Sinopharm recorded 79 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19, as per WHO, while Sinovac's efficacy is between 50-80 percent depending on the country where the trial was held. In contrast, Pfizer and Moderna’s options have shown over 90 percent efficacy.

Way ahead?

Epidemiologists say countries should not abandon the Chinese vaccines, especially since most using these jabs are low to middle-income countries that cannot compete with the US or Europe for Pfizer or Moderna stocks.

However, Ben Cowling, a professor at The University of Hong Kong's School of Public Health, said countries may include other vaccines depending on factors such as severity of cases and deaths from COVID-19.

Experts also say that continuing to vaccinate will provide herd immunity which will drastically reduce transmission. So far no country has succeeded in achieving herd immunity.