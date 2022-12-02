 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blackstone's $69 billion REIT curbs redemptions in blow to property empire

Reuters
Dec 02, 2022 / 06:45 AM IST

The redemption curbs came because they hit pre-set limits, rather than Blackstone setting the limits on the day. Nonetheless, they fueled investor concerns about the future of the REIT, which makes up about 17% of Blackstone's earnings. Blackstone shares ended trading down 7.1% on the news.

Blackstone Inc limited withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted real estate income trust (REIT) on Thursday after a surge of redemption requests, an unprecedented blow to a franchise that helped it turn into an asset management behemoth.

Investors in the REIT have become concerned that Blackstone has been slow to adjust the vehicle's valuation to that of publicly traded REITs that have taken a hit amid rising interest rates, a source close to the fund said. Rising interest rates weigh on real estate values because they make financing properties more expensive.

Blackstone has reported a 9.3% year-to-date return for its REIT, net of fees, a contrast to the publicly traded Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Total Return Index (.DWRTFT) 22.19% decline over the same period.

That outperformance has some investors questioning how Blackstone comes up with the valuation of its REIT, said Alex Snyder, a portfolio manager at CenterSquare Investment Management LLC in Philadelphia.

"People are taking profits at the value Blackstone says their Blackstone REIT shares are at," said Snyder.