Blackstone set to raise as much as $10 billion for tactical opportunities

Reuters
Feb 24, 2023 / 06:19 AM IST

Blackstone has amassed about $5 billion for the Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Fund IV, which was initially aiming to raise only $4 billion, Reuters previously reported.

Blackstone Inc, the world's largest private equity firm, is set to raise as much as $10 billion for its tactical opportunities strategy, which gives it versatility to invest in a range of assets, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Blackstone has amassed about $5 billion for the Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Fund IV, which was initially aiming to raise only $4 billion, Reuters previously reported. It has also raised an extra $5 billion in separately managed accounts from investors that will invest alongside the main fund, said the sources, who declined to named because the matter is confidential.

A Blackstone spokesperson declined to comment.

Blackstone markets its tactical opportunities funds as products that provide "opportunistic capital", which is not limited to any industry, geography, or specific group of assets, enabling it to make investments from data centers and ports to dating apps and women's wear.