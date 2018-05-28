App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 28, 2018 11:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Blackstone in $2.4 bn bid for Australia office giant

The company's board is set to "unanimously recommend" the proposal, saying it presented shareholders "with an opportunity to realise their investment... for significant value and certainty".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US private equity giant Blackstone has made a 3.1 billion Australian dollars (USD 2.4 billion) bid for office property giant Investa, the Australian-listed firm said today. Investa Office Fund -- which has 4.0 billion Australian dollars of Australian assets under management -- said the 5.25 Australian dollars per share bid was unsolicited.

The company's board is set to "unanimously recommend" the proposal, saying it presented shareholders "with an opportunity to realise their investment... for significant value and certainty".

The bid came just over a month after Blackstone made a lower, confidential offer, Investa added.

Shares in Investa surged 10.26 percent to 5.10 Australian dollars in intra-day trading in Sydney today.

The move into the Australian real estate market follows Blackstone's purchase of an Auckland office precinct in New Zealand for 635 million New Zealand dollars (US$441 million) two weeks ago.

tags #Blackstone #Investa #World News

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.