BlackRock says emerging markets have an edge over rest of world

Bloomberg
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

BlackRock Inc.’s research arm is growing even more bullish on emerging markets, where central bankers are moving far faster than the Federal Reserve to reach a peak in their interest rate hiking cycles.

The world’s biggest money manager favors stocks and bonds from the developing world over those from mature economies in the short term, touting China’s economic reopening and the end of the emerging-market rate hike cycle. The odds of a less-aggressive Fed, and therefore a weaker US dollar, are also supportive of developing assets, according to BlackRock Investment Institute strategists including Wei Li.

“EM assets have the edge – for now,” the strategists wrote in a Monday note. “We’ve seen a clear resilience in EM economic activity even as rising rates have slowed DM activity.”