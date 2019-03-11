Black box from crashed Ethiopian Airlines flight recovered: Report

The passenger jet bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off, killing all 157 people on board and raising questions about the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX 8.
The black box from the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed on March 10 has been recovered by investigators at the crash site, Ethiopian state TV said on March 11.The passenger jet bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off, killing all 157 people on board and raising questions about the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, a new model that also crashed in Indonesia in October.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 05:01 pm