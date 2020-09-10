BJP asks overseas members not to use its name in US Presidential polls

Amid reports that the Overseas Friends of BJP is being investigated by the US Department of Justice, the party's in-charge of foreign affairs, Vijay Chauthaiwale, in a statement, asked OFBJP's members not to use the party's name in the presidential polls there.

In the statement, Chauthaiwale asserted that India-US ties enjoy bipartisan support in that country and that BJP is "naturally happy that someone with Indian ancestry is contesting the second topmost post in the US."

"At the same time, we believe that any election is solely a domestic process of that country and the BJP has no role whatsoever in the process," the statement said.

The directive is apparently aimed at allaying any impression that the India's ruling party favours any candidate in the US polls in which President Donald Trump of the Republican Party is pitted against Democratic Party's Joe Biden.

"OFBJP-USA members can participate in the US election campaign and support any candidate or a party in their personal capacity, but they have been instructed not to use BJP or OFBJP name during the campaign," Chauthaiwale told news agency PTI.

The Republican campaign has used visuals of Trump's participation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in huge public meetings like 'Howdy Modi', which happened in September 2019 in Houston, and 'Namaste Trump', which was held in February to woo the Indian diaspora.

OFBJP had, earlier in the day, tweeted it "has voluntarily registered with the DOJ under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). President @krishnareddyNJ has stepped down due to his family reasons and @AdapaVPrasad took over the responsibilities as the working president. OFBJP-USA is fully functional and is not under any investigation."