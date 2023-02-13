 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bizarre! Spain spends $276 million on trains that turned out to be too big for its tunnels

Feb 13, 2023 / 10:30 PM IST

As per the report, the 31 trains were meant to replace older ones in the north of Spain — on a route that connected the Cantabria and Asturias regions. It was ordered by Renfe -- the country's national train operator --in 2020.

In a bizarre event of one of the many significant blunders of the world in the past, it has come to light that Spain has purportedly spent $276 million on trains before it became clear they were too big for its local tunnels.

In a report by Euronews, two senior officials in the Spanish transport industry were fired earlier this week.

Since the blunder, Spanish transportation officials are re-sketching the plan after spending millions of euros on new commuter trains.

President of Cantabria Miguel Angel Revilla called the circumstance an "unspeakable botch," adding that “heads must roll", according to Spanish regional newspaper El Diario Montañés.