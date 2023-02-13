Bizarre! Spain spends $276 million on trains that turned out to be too big for its tunnels

As per the report, the 31 trains were meant to replace older ones in the north of Spain — on a route that connected the Cantabria and Asturias regions. It was ordered by Renfe -- the country's national train operator --in 2020. (Representative image)

In a bizarre event of one of the many significant blunders of the world in the past, it has come to light that Spain has purportedly spent $276 million on trains before it became clear they were too big for its local tunnels.

In a report by Euronews, two senior officials in the Spanish transport industry were fired earlier this week.

Since the blunder, Spanish transportation officials are re-sketching the plan after spending millions of euros on new commuter trains.

President of Cantabria Miguel Angel Revilla called the circumstance an "unspeakable botch," adding that “heads must roll", according to Spanish regional newspaper El Diario Montañés.

As per the report, the 31 trains were meant to replace older ones in the north of Spain — on a route that connected the Cantabria and Asturias regions. It was ordered by Renfe -- the country's national train operator --in 2020.

Further, Renfe said it provided correct measurements from Adif, a train track company, Euronews reported, but the manufacturers said they warned the national train line that the sizing was likely, not correct.

However, all is not lost. Euronews reported that the trains were still in design phase and had not yet been built when the error came to light. These trains were slated for completion in 2024, but now, it is likely to be delayed until at least 2026 due to complete redesign of the models.

Further, this error was reportedly flagged by the manufacturer, Basque-based CAF back in March 2021.

This is not the first time such a fiasco has taken place. In 2014, French train operator SNCF ordered 2,000 regional trains that were "too wide" for the tracks.

(With agency inputs)