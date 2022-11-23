 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bitcoin’s Crystal Ball has a $5,000-to-$1 million range post-FTX

Bloomberg
Nov 23, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

Over the past few days, long-term targets for the world’s largest token by market value have ranged from $5,000 at strategists BCA Research Inc. to $1 million by 2030 for Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood.

Pick a number and cross your fingers. Crypto naysayers who argue that’s the essence of Bitcoin prognostication are likely finding validation in the thick uncertainty shrouding the sector.

The cavernous spread reflects the gnarly question of what further contagion may or may not lie ahead following the evisceration of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange and trading house Alameda Research, onetime crypto darlings.

The blowup is just the latest contender for the darkest moment in digital assets amid a yearlong rout driven partly by surging interest rates. Bitcoin and a gauge of the top 100 tokens have shed some 70% over a period pockmarked with detonating crypto projects and bitter Twitter jousts between fallen moguls.

“People don’t know which platforms they can trust,” Adrian Przelozny, chief executive of the Independent Reserve crypto exchange, said on Bloomberg Television. “I think this will take a while to bubble through the market.”