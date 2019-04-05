App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 09:30 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Bitcoin trading volume hits two-year low in March: Report

Bitcoin volume in the top five digital currency exchanges totalled $2.14 billion last month, the lowest since April 2017 when volume was just $845.7 million.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bitcoin's trading volume dropped to a two-year low in March, digital currency trading tool provider TradeBlock said in a report on Thursday, as investors remained spooked by increased regulatory scrutiny.

Bitcoin volume in the top five digital currency exchanges totalled $2.14 billion last month, the lowest since April 2017 when volume was just $845.7 million.

The original cryptocurrency, bitcoin has dropped more than 70 percent since hitting an all-time high of nearly $20,000 in December 2017, a slump that has spread to all digital currencies.

A global regulatory crackdown led by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has created concerns about greater oversight and acceptance of digital currencies as payments, taking the wind out of the once red-hot virtual assets.

related news

Early this week, however, bitcoin recovered somewhat to hit a roughly five-month high of $5,345 on the Bitstamp platform, after a major order by an anonymous buyer set off a frenzy of computer-driven trading, analysts said.

TradeBlock said in its research that as bitcoin trading volumes fell, digital asset exchanges started increasing the number of assets listed. It cited Coinbase, which has historically listed fewer assets than its peers, taking on two new currencies - Ripple and Stellar Lumens - over the last few months.

Coinbase's trading volume for March was $1.6 billion, a two-year low as well, TradeBlock data showed.

TradeBlock's research also showed that as volumes declined, digital currency exchanges began raising trading fees in 2018 and 2019.

"An increase in trading fees is in line with expectations that exchanges are looking to protect revenues, amidst continually dampened trading volumes," TradeBlock said.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 09:20 am

tags #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Italian Footballer’s Retirement Match Stopped by ‘Helicopter Kidna ...

Best Wireless Earphones Available Under Rs 5,000 in India

Sanjay Dutt on 'Sanju' Criticism: My Whitewashing Happened When SC Sai ...

SC Refuses to Entertain Plea Challenging Aadhaar Ordinance

Britain's House of Commons Has a Leak and Social Media is Flooded With ...

'Will Send You to Jail': SC Warns Ranbaxy Promoters for Not Clearing D ...

Harley-Davidson Unveils Summer Internship Program in India

Apple Cuts iPhone XR Prices in India by Rs 17,900 For Limited Time

Mi Fan Festival 2019 Deals: Re 1 Flash Sale on Poco F1 at 2PM Today

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns flat, Nifty holds 11 ...

Cipla gains 3% after receiving EIR from USFDA

Jyothy Labs shares jump 5% after Macquarie initiates coverage 'outperf ...

Shares of HFCs jump, DHFL surges over 8%

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

No Fathers In Kashmir movie review: Ashvin Kumar's courage and empathy ...

Jeff Bezos' most expensive divorce settlement; retains voting power in ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

US and China likely to finalise agreement after nine-month trade war; ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts a ...

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosan ...

Could Vin Diesel and James Cameron be working together on the next Ava ...

Sophie Turner reunites with Game of Thrones’ King Joffrey making Joe ...

Priyanka Chopra teases fans with a glimpse of Jonas Brothers’ new tr ...

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Twitter gets touchy

Rashmika Mandanna may not get the desired roles this year, predicts ga ...

Game Of Thrones season 4 recap: The monstrous Joffrey Lannister meets ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.