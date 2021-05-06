MARKET NEWS

Bitcoin rises 6.8% to $56,852.03

Reuters
May 06, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST
Representative image. (Source: Reuters)

Bitcoin rose 6.8% to $56,852.03 by 1000 GMT on Wednesday, adding $3,622.23 to its previous close.

However, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is down 12.4% from the year's high of $64,895.22 on April 14.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 5.92% to $3,430 by 1000 GMT on Wednesday, adding $191.58 to its previous close.
first published: May 6, 2021 07:46 am

