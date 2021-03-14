English
Bitcoin rises 6.6% to $61,074

Bitcoin is up 120.2% from the year's low of $27,734 on January 4.

Reuters
March 14, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
Representative image. (Source: Reuters)

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, rose 6.64% to $61,073.71 on Saturday, adding $3,802.67 to its previous close.

After ending last year with a fourth-quarter surge of 170% to around $29,000, Bitcoin jumped to $40,000 seven days later. It took just a little more than a month to breach the latest threshold. Bitcoin traded for a few cents for several years after its debut more than a decade ago.

“Bitcoin’s resilience is proving to be the stuff of legend," said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo in London, a crypto lender. “Every correction is an opportunity to reset and restart the move upwards."
Reuters
first published: Mar 14, 2021 08:21 am

