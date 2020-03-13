App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Bitcoin plummets as cryptocurrencies suffer in market turmoil

The biggest cryptocurrency slumped as much as 25% during morning trading before clawing back some of its losses. It was last down 22% at $6,206, heading for its biggest daily loss in five years.

Bitcoin plummeted on Thursday amid wild volatility in cryptocurrency markets, with traders citing a sell-off across assets as fears of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic take hold.

Bitcoin has lost over 30% of its value in the last five days, outpacing sharp losses for assets from stocks to oil as the pandemic wreaks havoc on the daily life of millions.

“We’ve seen de-risking across all asset markets,” said Jamie Farquhar, portfolio manager at London-based crypto firm NKB. “Bitcoin is certainly not immune to that.”

Global stocks plunged into a bear market and oil slumped on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump banned travel from Europe to stem the coronavirus.

The highly infectious disease is spreading rapidly in Europe and increasingly in the United States, disrupting all aspects of life from education to entertainment. The World Health Organization described the outbreak as a pandemic for the first time on Wednesday.

Traders cited the rush away from risky assets as driving bitcoin’s fall.

Bitcoin’s slump underlines nagging questions over its practicality as a currency, or as a stable store of value. Those concerns, as well as worries on regulation, have kept mainstream investors away.

Prone to wild and often inexplicable price swings, it has through its 12-year life failed to take off as a means of payment, its use instead mainly limited to speculation.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 09:28 am

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrencies #market turmoil #World News

