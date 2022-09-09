Bitcoin leaps over $20,000 as US dollar sags

Bitcoin surged past the $20,000 barrier and was eyeing its best day in six weeks on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell broadly and markets found reasons to be cheerful at the end of a dour week.
Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by market value, rose more than 7% to $20,796, a two-week high. Ether, the second-biggest, rose 5% to also hit a two-week peak at $1,717. Bitcoin had been as low as $18,540 on Wednesday.
Market participants said there was no particular trigger for the gains beyond a broad upbeat mood in evidence across asset classes on Friday, led by a drop in the safe-haven dollar and a rally in Chinese stocks.
If the cryptocurrencies can hold their gains until Sunday's close, Bitcoin could log a second weekly rise in a row, and its best week in about a month.
Ether's weekend volatility may be heightened by a looming software upgrade known as the "merge", due sometime between Sept. 10 and 20, with the exact timing uncertain.